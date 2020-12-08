Elf Fans Can Stay In Hotel Suite Inspired By The Iconic Christmas Movie Royal Park Hotel

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear… and by staying in an Elf-inspired hotel suite.

The festive holiday suite can be found in Royal Park Hotel in Michigan, US, which decided to create the novelty suite after 2020 was such a difficult year for everyone.

The hotel describes to the room as being ‘adorned with lights and gift wrap, and the ceiling filled with over the top snowflakes, and 5,000 feet of paper garland’ as well as there being ‘touches of Buddy the Elf’s favourite things being present throughout’.

New Line Cinema

There’s a Christmas tree too, of course.

Royal Park Hotel spokesperson Sarah Osbourn told CNN, ‘We thought it would be a really cool idea, especially with people not feeling safe this year, to offer a holiday experience in a suite for them, so they can still feel safe, still get into the holiday spirit and have something fun to do’.

Adding to the festive spirit, the Elf-inspired room – which was created in partnership with Maker’s Mark – will donate a portion of its proceeds to charity.

royalparkhotel/Instagram

Writing on their Instagram page the hotel wrote, ‘Sponsored by Maker’s Mark Royal Park Hotel has created a one-of-a-kind Buddy the Elf Inspired suite experience. A portion of proceeds from each suite booked will be donated to help fund the Big Bright Light Show in Downtown Rochester’.

The room looks so pretty that it could be on a Christmas card.

