Elon Musk Reveals Why He Has So Many Children

Alamy/@elonmusk/Instagram

Dad-of-six Elon Musk has explained why he has so many children, as a growing number of people express concerns over the quality of life for younger generations.

At a time when news of wildfires, rising temperatures and other natural disasters is becoming increasingly common, many young people have indicated they don’t want to welcome children into the world only to leave them to deal with such disasterous events.

Advert 10

Musk, however, has expressed belief there ‘are not enough people’ on the planet, and claimed low and rapidly declining birth rates are ‘one of the biggest risks to civilization’.

Surveys, academic research and Google data indicate that climate change is both directly and indirectly accelerating the decline in fertility rates, CNBC reports, with analysts at investment banking company Morgan Stanley citing such figures to show that the ‘movement to not have children owing to fears over climate change is growing and impacting fertility rates quicker than any preceding trend in the field of fertility decline’.

At a Wall Street Journal event this week, Musk claimed ‘so many people, including smart people, think there are too many people in the world and think the population is growing out of control. It’s completely the opposite’.

Advert 10

He argued, ‘I can’t emphasise this enough, there are not enough people.’

Alamy

In having six children of his own, Musk said he is trying to set a good example and practice what he preaches. The Tesla CEO welcomed his youngest child, X Æ A-Xii, with singer Grimes in May 2020.

His other children include 17-year-0ld twins Griffin and Xavier, and 15-year-old triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian.

Advert 10

Musk urged people to look at the data as he claimed that ‘if people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble’, adding, ‘Mark my words.’

UCLA researchers cited by CNBC have shown that the number of births in the US fell in the nine months following an extreme heat event, indicating a reluctance to bring children into a world ravaged by disasters, while a study of 18,000 couples in China last year showed that climate change was associated with a 20% increased likelihood of infertility.

Alamy

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even received an award from the charity Population Matters for their decision to have no more than two children.

Advert 10

In a statement, the charity said that having a smaller family provides a ‘better chance’ for future generations to live on a healthy planet.