Elon Musk Roasted After Complaining About People's Pronouns PA Images

Elon Musk attempted to defend himself by highlighting Tesla’s LGBTQ+ equality after complaining about people’s pronouns.

The SpaceX CEO responded on Wednesday to an article from the website CleanTechnica that called him out for a recent tweet in which he mocked people’s decisions to put their preferred personal pronouns on their social media pages.

The tweet showed an image of a soldier with blood on his hands and a hat that says ‘I love to oppress.’ Alongside the image read: ‘When you put he/him in ur bio’.

People often state their preferred pronouns to inform others of how they identify, or to show support for those who may use different pronouns than the ones they were assigned at birth.

Clean Technica claimed Musk’s tweet attacked marganisalised people and the people who support them, and stressed that doing so is ‘never cool or funny’.

Musk responded to the article on Twitter, writing: ‘I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.’

Social media users were quick to criticise Musk, with many using his child’s name in their arguments.

One Twitter user wrote:

guy who named his kid X Æ A-12 cannot fathom using 3 different pronouns

Another commented:

Complaining about pronouns (that you likely never actually struggle with) is not supportive.

Musk then attempted to prove himself to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community by sharing a three-year-old tweet from his company Tesla, which stated it was ‘Very proud to have scored 100/100 for the fourth year in a row in LGBTQ equality.’

Musk’s apparent frustration with the use of pronouns comes after Grimes, the mother to Musk’s young child, said the pair would raise their child X Æ A-12 as ‘they’ until they decide their gender identity.

It’s unclear whether the pair stuck to this decision after initially making it, but if they did it seems Musk should be used to the concept of different pronouns by now.