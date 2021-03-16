Elton John Slams Vatican For Hypocritical Stance On Blessing Gay Unions

PA

Sir Elton John has slammed the Vatican’s ‘hypocrisy’ after it declared that Catholic priests cannot bless same-sex unions.

The Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith (CDF) issued an official response yesterday, March 15, stating that same-sex marriages could not be blessed because God does ‘not bless sin’.

An accompanying statement said Pope Francis had approved the declaration. The CFD said ‘there are absolutely no grounds for considering homosexual unions to be in any way similar or even remotely analogous to God’s plan for marriage and family’.

John, who married his partner David Furnish in 2014, said the decision is hypocritical given that the Vatican invested ‘millions’ in his 2019 biopic, Rocketman.

In an Instagram post last night, John shared screenshots of two articles side-by-side for comparison.

The first, by The Guardian, relayed the news of the Vatican’s latest decision. Next to it, a Daily Beast headline which reads: ‘How the Vatican Spent Millions on Elton John’s Biopic’.

The news that the Vatican had invested in Rocketman was first published by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in December 2019, which estimated that it had spent €1 million (£862,000) on the musical.

‘How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they ‘are sin’, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in ‘Rocketman’ – a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy,’ John wrote in his caption.

Sharing the post with his 3.2 million followers, he also tagged the Catholic Church and Pope Francis.

The Vatican’s decree has sparked outrage globally, with many civil rights groups condemning the stance.

‘The Vatican’s needless attack on same-sex marriages seems to reflect an intention to put up walls that separate people and divide families instead of building bridges between all people,’ said James Manson, the president of Catholics for Choice, a non-profit that advocates for reproductive freedom.

He said the church’s refusal to bless same-sex unions is a ‘profound cruelty’ and ‘places limits on God’s power to work within all of the relationships of all God’s beloved children’.

DignityUSA, another group that supports LGBTQ+ inclusion in the church, said the statement that God ‘does not and cannot bless sin’ is ‘pastorally harmful and will widen the wedge between Catholics and church leadership.’

‘The Vatican’s denial of blessings to same-sex couples will exacerbate the pain and anger of LGBTQI Catholics and our families. This statement is hurtful to same-sex couples, and dismissive of the grace demonstrated by same-sex couples who live deeply loving and committed relationships,’ Marianne Duddy-Burke, the executive director said.

