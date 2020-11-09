Emily Harrington Becomes First Woman To Free-Climb El Capitan In A Day

emilyaharrington/instagram

American climber Emily Harrington has successfully made it to the top of El Capitan, making her the first woman to do so – and she did it all in under a day.

Harrington, 34, became a record-breaker as she free-climbed (that’s without the aid of proper mountaineering equipment to help movement) her way to the summit of Yosemite National Park’s famous El Capitan, in the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Not only was she the first woman to do this, but smashed it out in under a day, clocking in at an impressive 21 hours and 13 minutes.

Reaching a height of 3,000 feet (1,000 metres), she documented the grueling journey, posting videos and photographs to her Instagram following of over 200,000.

Sharing her thoughts on the feat, she expressed happiness: ‘I never believed I could actually free-climb El Cap in a day when I first set the goal for myself,’ she wrote.

While free-climbers don’t use climbing gear in the traditional sense to aid the ascension, they do have rope and some basics as a safety measure to prevent plummeting to one’s death, obviously.

To put Emily’s impressive win into perspective, it once took climbers weeks to get up the tricky terrain of El Capitan. Having taken the Golden Gate route, only three people before her has free-climbed to glory – all men – so thought it was about time a woman joined the club.

‘I spent a lot of years feeling like I didn’t belong, like maybe I hadn’t earned my place to be a Yosemite climber,’ she revealed to the San Francisco Chronicle. ‘But throughout this experience I learned that there is no belonging or not belonging, no formula to achievement up there.’ Excellent work, Emily!

