Eminem’s 19-Year-Old Child Comes Out As Non-Binary

Eminem’s adopted daughter has come out as non-binary, and asked to be addressed as Stevie through a TikTok video.

Eminem’s children have often been the focus of his hit songs. His child Stevie often posts on TikTok discussing parts of their life, including their highly publicised adoption. Eminem legally adopted Stevie, formerly known as Whitney, in 2005 after he reconciled with Stevie’s mother Kim Scott.

The TikTok content creator, known as @st0nedc0w, recently posted an update on their life with the caption ‘forever growing and changing <3’.

In the video, there are pictures of Stevie throughout the years captioned with ‘she/her pronouns’. At around 19 seconds, Stevie’s pronouns change to her/they before more photos are displayed. As the video continues, Stevie reveals that they now accept all pronouns as they are non-binary. Additionally, this video marks the reveal of the name Stevie.

The footage has received an overwhelmingly positive response, with one person commenting, ‘I am very happy that you are feeling comfortable within yourself even if I don’t know you personally.’ Another person added ‘We support you and we are proud of you! You are wonderful Stevie!!’

On top of followers showing their support, Stevie’s sister Hailie Jade also liked the TikTok video.

Check out the video:

With thousands of views already, it is clear that many people are proud of Stevie for making this public statement.