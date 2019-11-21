Emma Ellingsen Finally Old Enough To Get Gender Reassignment Surgery

emmaellingsenn/Instagram

A transgender teen influencer from Norway is finally old enough to have gender reassignment surgery, after years of putting her life on ‘hold’.

Emma Ellingsen has won over legions of Instagram followers, who have long admired her openness when discussing issues affecting herself and other young trans people.

Now 18, she is finally old enough to undergo gender reassignment surgery. A milestone she has been waiting for for a very long time.

Unlike other teens her age, Emma has little interest in being able to go out smoking and drinking. Her mind is set on just one thing: undergoing the gender reassignment surgery she has longed for since childhood.

Emma first realised she was transgender at the age of eight, and went on to take hormone blockers to stop male puberty kicking in. Now she is finally eligible to take the next step on her transition journey.

Speaking with Norwegian news source Dagbladet, the stylish teen revealed:

The only thing I’ve been looking forward to and waiting for has been that now I can finally take gender correction surgery.

She added:

I haven’t got a date yet and don’t know which number I’m on the waiting list either, but hopefully I’m far ahead so I can get in as soon as possible. I have said that if there are any cancellations, I will come in at any time. I feel I have put my life on hold a bit now. I have turned 18 and maybe the surgery is just around the corner, maybe it is far away. I do not know, and that is what is so beautiful.

Of course, this doesn’t mean Emma will be able to simply ring up and book herself in for surgery. There are long waiting lists for such operations, with some people having to wait for up to two years.

Emma is doing her absolute best to remain patient in the meantime, despite having to put various plans on hold. Travelling, for instance, would be tricky.

Emma told Dagbladet:

But it is a bit difficult if you leave, so you are told that ‘come tomorrow’. I don’t know if that can happen, but yes. Life is on hold, but that’s fine. […] I try not to let it be a nuisance, although it can be difficult at times. I try to be patient.

All the very best of luck to Emma as she embarks on the next exciting chapter in her life.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues, and want to speak to someone in confidence contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 9am until 9pm Monday to Friday, and 10am until 6pm Saturday, Or email [email protected]