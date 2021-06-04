Employee Returns Wallet That Was Lost For Nearly 50 Years

It’s me. I tried calling earlier. This is amazing! I remember calling the next day when I realized it was gone. They said no one found it, but to call back, which I did. I had a little bit of money in it, but I needed it at the time.

I have no idea what photos are in there, or which concert ticket since I did go to many back then. Such a blast from the past, and a good one I must say. A bit of joy and much laughter which is always needed in these times.

I just want to say Thank You for reaching out. It made me happy that a place like this would go to the extent you did.

I’m grateful and will be by in a couple days to retrieve my time capsule. I can’t imagine where it was found. That has to be another story. Again, thanks, and this is something I won’t forget. I just want to see what photos, and concert ticket it was. I must admit, those were some great times back then.