Evidence Left Near Painting Reveals How Banksy Never Gets Spotted

banksy/Instagram

Evidence found near a recently-legitimised Banksy painting appears to reveal how the elusive street artist never gets spotted while at work.

A number of street paintings popped up on the east coast of England recently, prompting suspicions that Banksy had taken a holiday to East Anglia and treated residents to some new creations while he was at it.

The artist later claimed responsibility for the artwork in an Instagram video titled ‘A Great British Spraycation’, but with multiple pieces of artwork of different sizes found in numerous different locations, it begs the question: how has the artist not been spotted?

Banksy gave some insight into his methods in the video, which showed him arranging a beach windbreaker to conceal some of his work on a small wall, but the setup would not have been sufficient for some of the larger pieces, such as that of a seagull painted on the side of a building as if it were swooping over a skip.

TikTok page Urban Art Club has revealed that for this particular piece of art, Banksy appeared to have a similar arrangement as with the windbreaker except on a much larger scale.

A video posted this week claimed to have found evidence of his method on the scene in the form of a tie which can be used to hold tarpaulin to scaffolding.

See the video below:

The ties are put through holes in tarpaulin before being attached to the metal structures, and with both scaffolding and tarpaulin apparently spotted on the scene of the seagull painting, it seems Banksy may have used the ties to create a cover around him while he got to work.

The seagull is one of three Banksy creations in the town of Lowestoft, Suffolk, and East Suffolk Council has assured they will all be protected.

Per BBC News, the council commented, ‘Due to its large size, work to cover the seagull on Denmark Road is still underway. Security will remain in place at this site until the work is completed.’

Professor Paul Gough, principal and vice chancellor of Arts University Bournemouth, said material in the skip below the seagull had been used to represent chips.

Providing his expert opinion on the piece, Gough commented, ‘Here a vast seagull, painted on a gable wall in a more elaborate manner than one often sees in his work, hovers over a skip filled with huge carved chips – a reference to the incorrigible bin-picking tendencies of the ferocious urban gulls that can terrorise our resorts.’

The painting is located on the side of a house on Denmark Road in Katwijk Way, Lowestoft.

