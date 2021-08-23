Ex-Bank Robber Reveals How He Robbed Over 100 Banks Before Turning Himself In

Cain Vincent Dyer/YouTube

Cain Vincent Dyer robbed more than 100 banks between 1999 and 2001 before handing himself over to the police. This is how we did it.

Whether it’s Point Break‘s Ex-Presidents, Heat‘s group of armed, highly organised robbers, the more civilised conduct of The Old Man & the Gun or your own scrappy heists in Grand Theft Auto 5, most people are familiar with how bank robberies work thanks to films, TV and video games.

However, Dyer’s streak of robberies weren’t carried out by your everyday criminal. ‘For anyone out there that is watching this and you think you’re going to go commit bank robberies the way I did or I’m telling you in here, you are going to find yourself in jail. Leave bank robbery alone,’ he said.

In a new video for Insider, Dyer walks viewers through each of the steps he’d take when scouting and robbing a place.

‘One of the things that I would do initially when I walk into a bank is walk in and go straight to the merchant teller. Because I always knew that the merchant teller would more than likely have the most amount of currency,’ he said.

He also said people putting their hands in the air isn’t desirable, as anyone walking past would see people clearly in danger. From here, Dyer would ‘read the temperature of the room… it would let me see if the people were either very compliant or very slow to move or if they seem nervous and scared’.

‘Then I would kind of tailor how I would express myself after that, trying to be more calming. And, unfortunately, if things were moving kind of slower, I would probably be a little bit more aggressive to the overall crowd. Checking the temperature, doing that one teller, that one merchant teller, I knew if I decided not to go in the vault, that I would still have a reasonable outcome for the payday,’ he explained.

Dyer also had to consider the location of the bank, how it had to be close to multiple interstates, the weather of the day and how bad the traffic was. He would case the bank for ‘a day… a day and a half, and then go’.

‘I took probably, I don’t know, a few weeks, a month off, and just taught myself everything about banks. At that time, got in a hole of all different types of bank manuals, employee manuals, employee guides, everything. Safes, lock safes, time vaults,’ he said.

‘During my bank robberies, as far as attire would go, I would just always try and fit in in whatever element was present. It was always pretty much just dressing down, you know, jeans, a jacket, trying not to stand out too much,’ Dyer continued. In order to protect his fingertips and palms, he used Krazy Glue.

In terms of response times, Dyer said the three-to-five minutes for police is actually ‘pretty accurate. That is not just Hollywood’.

‘So I would park across the street or in some direction where I wasn’t alone, standing out by myself, my car wasn’t the only one. And I always used a car that would fit in… I always gave myself enough space to get away and then kind of disappear,’ he said.

‘As soon as I’m in my car and my mascara’s off, I turn on my radio, roll down my windows, take off my hat, and I’m singing. I’ve got music on. Cops pass me. I’m looking at them, they’re looking at me, because what they’re actually looking for is the guy that’s not looking at them. Listen, when a bunch of cops roll past you, or even fire trucks, what do we all do? We all look. So the one guy they’re looking for is the guy who won’t look at them,’ Dyer explained.

Dyer handed himself in when he knew we would have been caught eventually. ‘When my consciousness started to awaken again, I think I can no longer hide behind the life and death, imminent danger that was there before,’ he said.

Over time, Dyer has tried to rectify his crimes. ‘I did not understand back in that time, the psychological tolls that the victims suffered. The heavy cost I was having others pay to get out of the situation I was in… I’ve worked with victims,’ he said.

‘I’ve worked with ex-offenders. And, hopefully, any victim that suffered at my hands and because of my actions, you know, maybe they can take some comfort in knowing that today, I actually, you know, I’ve tried to wrong that,’ Dyer added.