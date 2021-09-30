Ex-Disney Employee Reveals The Character That Would Get Hit On The Most
A former Disney employee has opened up about fending off ‘creepy dads’ during her time working in the most magical place on Earth.
Sarah Daniels uses her popular TikTok channel to answer questions all things Disneyland, including ‘did you ever break character?’ and ‘who was your favourite character to play, and why?’
The 31-year-old ‘ex Disney Princess’ also answers queries about the less enchanting aspects of the job, including how she reacted to being handed hotel room keys from guests.
Sarah admitted that she was always ‘caught really off-guard’ by this sort of behaviour, and would usually divert such individuals to her character attendant if she was having an issue.
She explained that this was because, as a professional Disney princess, you’re ‘not supposed to say no’:
Just straight up, as a face character, ‘no’ is not in your vocabulary. You have to find ways around ‘no’. Like, you know, ‘Tinkerbell, can you fly for us?’ ‘Well, Fairy Mary wouldn’t like it because then I wouldn’t have enough fairy dust to get back to the mainland blah blah blah’.
In a follow-up video, Sarah addressed the question of whether creepy dads were hitting on her because of her being in character, or simply because she was an attractive woman.
Giving this ‘unique question’ some thought, Sarah replied:
If dudes are going to be creeps and hit on you, they’re going to hit on you whether you’re a character or not.
But there are many moments, especially as Tinkerbell, when I had men – married men – hand me the keys to their hotel room and tell me where they were staying.
As well as Tinkerbell, Sarah has also played Alice of Alice in Wonderland, and Ariel from The Little Mermaid.
You can find out more about Sarah Daniels and her time at Disney here.
