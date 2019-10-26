Ex-Soldier Makes £1,000 A Day As Gay Porn Star Despite Being Straight

Channel 5/Daniel Griffin/Instagram

A former soldier has revealed how he now earns up to £1,000 a day doing gay porn, despite being ‘one hundred per cent straight’.

Daniel McGraffin, who goes by the of Geordie Jackson in his adult films, is completely open about his alter ego with his girlfriend, Freya.

He revealed all in Channel 5’s new documentary, The Sex Business: Swinging Both Ways, which aired on Thursday (October 24).

Daniel, from Wigan, spoke about how he fell into gay porn after leaving the army, leaving many people to believe he must be bisexual.

He explained:

I was in the artillery for six years, it was decided from when I was a kid. I just knew I was going in the army. It turns you, it changes you. I was the JCB driver so I was driving vans down to the big tanks and I was barely getting any sleep. You’re the first one up and the last one working. I snapped, I lost my head, we had two weeks off and never went back. I was AWOL for a year.

Because he went absent without leave, Danielle served eight months in military prison and on release got a job working in a gym as a cleaner. He went on to work as a personal trainer and a DJ, and it was only by chance that he got into porn.

Daniel explained:

When I was working as a DJ, there was a fan of mine, a girl, who worked as a dominatrix. She tells me about this guy, she says ‘he’s totally straight but does gay porn’. This is a low-budget British company. The guy rings us and says, ‘the majority of it is fake.’

The filmmaker then offered Daniel £750 for a short shoot.

Daniel said:

I just made £750, and I want that again. Imagine, if I got one of those weekly, £750 a week. And then he’s like ‘yeah two weeks time, three weeks time’ and goes off the radar for months.

After that, Daniel decided to research the industry himself and applied for a job with Lucas Entertainment, where he had a Skype interview that lead to a three-year contract.

He recalled:

I did look into straight porn, in gay porn there’s way less competition, and there’s no money in straight porn. Lucas Entertainment are the biggest gay porn company in the world. For a straight guy, there’s way more money in gay porn.

The documentary makers also spoke to Daniel’s girlfriend Freya, who said she didn’t care if people thought her boyfriend was gay.

She said:

It’s fake. People say he must be a little bit gay. When he gets back [from a shoot], he doesn’t want to think about anyone with a dick. If it was straight porn, he would be attracted to the people he was working with. So, in theory it’s still the same, but there would be potentially he’s attracted to them, but that risk isn’t there because it’s full of men that he doesn’t think are fit. People can sit at home and think he’s gay, but he’s not, so whatever.

Daniel added:

People outside the industry think I must be gay. They don’t know the tricks of the trade. They say, ‘you look like you’re enjoying it’. And I say, ‘thanks, that means I’m a good actor’. If I was gay, and it’s out there to the world, why wouldn’t I come out?

Later in the programme, Daniel explained his reasoning behind staying in the industry:

I ain’t smart, academically. It’s either this or going to work in a warehouse, ’cause I have no qualifications. I have driving qualifications, but obviously I’ve had one of them lifestyles where I’ve been banned from driving. So, driving jobs are a no go. You need to make your money, man. I’m glad I found porn because I make more money now than I ever have. I see the perks of it now, I don’t even think about what I’ve got to do anymore, it’s that easy. I’m not in it for pleasure, regardless of what anyone thinks. I’m in it because it’s a well paid job, and I’m not going to make that kind of money, legally, anywhere else.

Although Daniel’s siblings know what he does for work, he says his mum has no idea he does porn.

He said:

My mum hasn’t got a clue I do porn. She knows I do some kind of gay modelling, I could never tell her, she’d probably just laugh but I can’t physically get it out of my mouth to her. I told my sisters, but Mum and Dad are different. Nannas and stuff, you don’t want to know. My sexual identity is straight, one hundred per cert straight.

The Sex Business: Swinging Both Ways is on Channel 5 On Demand now.

