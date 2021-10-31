unilad
Exorcist Warns Against ‘Possession’ Danger Of Getting Devil Tattoos

by : Hannah Smith on : 31 Oct 2021 12:49
An exorcist has claimed people are becoming possessed by evil spirits after getting tattoos of devils and other satanic symbols, revealing he and his fellow exorcists ‘can’t keep up’ with the amount of calls they receive.

Monsignor Stephen Rossetti is a prominent diocese exorcist in the United States, and recently published a book containing stories of his encounters with evil spirits.

Now, he’s claiming these spirits are finding a new way to enter human bodies – satanic tattoos that brand individuals to be ‘claimed’ by the devil.

‘It’s incredibly stupid. You’re basically saying, ‘I belong to the dark world and to these demons’,’ Rossetti told the Daily Star in a recent interview. ‘We can’t keep up with the new cases, all the exorcists I know say the same thing, they can’t keep up with the people coming at them.’

Rossetti shared images of tattoos depicted upside-down crosses and satanic demons like ‘Aka Manah,’ which he claimed had essentially acted as gateways for evil spirits to take possession who got the tattoo.

And while the exorcist claims to have figured out a prayer to help ‘decommission’ satanic tattoos, to get the job finished you’ll have to hire him to perform his exorcism rituals.

‘Once you have bonded yourself to Satan, this is going to be a fight. Don’t think that I’m just going to wave my hands and it’s going to be over. We’ve spent months with people like this,’ Rossetti said of his services, which presumably are charged per session rather than per case. ‘A case of full possession, we’re talking six months or two years typically.’

To mark the conclusion of spooky season, Rossetti warned his followers against messing about with the occult, claiming that he and his fellow exorcists were struggling to keep up with demand. ‘We just can’t pray for that many people, we don’t have the time,’ he said.

