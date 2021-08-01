Experts Reveal How To Get Past Your Procrastination

Clayton Webb/Rene Ranisch/Unsplash

Do you find yourself struggling with getting on with everyday tasks? Well, experts have some tips to overcome procrastination.

When we first went into lockdown at the start of the pandemic, amid the anxiety, many thought the same thing: think of all the things we’ll be able to get done with all this extra time.

Some people plotted their first book, others planned on completing games, ticking off movies from their watchlist, giving that living room the once-over with a lick of paint. The unfortunate fact is, it’s not always that easy; whether it’s burnout from working from home too hard, or stress reducing us to a immobile lump on the couch.

While there’s nothing wrong with taking it easy, especially during a pandemic, researchers have some advice if you’re looking to get that spark back.

Stefano Di Domenico, a motivation researcher at the University of Toronto Scarborough, told The New York Times you should split motivation into two categories: controlled motivation, which is marshalled by external forces, like deadlines at your job; and autonomous motivation, based entirely on your own desires. ‘I’m doing this because I have to, not because I want to,’ she said.

The next tip concerns treats. When you’re working from home, it’s easy to break up your day with bursts of social media scrolling, Netflix and snacking. While you shouldn’t go overboard, Lora Park, an associate professor of psychology at the University at Buffalo, said pairing tasks with small rewards is a good thing.

In addition to knowing why you want to do something and how it’s important to you, having people around you helps. ‘Without that fundamental connection, motivation just starts to wither,’ Park said. ‘Letting someone know that you are thinking of them is enough to kick-start their motivation.’

Finally, don’t be too hard on yourself. It’s easy to make yourself feel like crap by thinking about all the things you could be doing while not doing any of it – small steps, small tasks, and you’ll get there.

