Explore Mars Without Ever Leaving Earth At Real-Life Space Camp colourthesun/Instagram

Seek an escape from Earth’s everyday in a Jordan ‘space camp’ that looks just like Mars.

Advert

The Red Planet is around 34 million miles away. For many, its dusty land will forever remain a sight limited to probes, movies and dreams. Fortunately, there’s a brilliant alternative.

Over in Wadi Rum, Jordan, you’ll find Memories Aicha Luxury Camp, an orange-hued desert getaway that’s both a dazzling holiday destination and fascinating glimpse at a Mars-esque world.

On the hotel’s own Instagram page, you can see breathtaking photos of visitors sitting below the starry sky; surrounded by cozy pods that look just like space bases.

Advert

Social media account Beautiful Hotels posted a photo of the camp, writing: ‘Is this Mars? No, honey. This otherworldly camp is actually in Jordan and is very much within your reach. But if our homestay in Mars would look this fantastic, we wouldn’t mind going.’

As well as being declared a UNESCO world heritage site, the location’s reputation as a Mars clone has been known for quite sometime, with Ridley Scott’s The Martian filming on Wadi Rum’s vast landscape.

According to IMDb, Wadi Rum has been used for filming on 29 different film projects, including Mars-centric movies such as Red Planet, Mission to Mars and The Last Days on Mars. It was also used for 2019’s Aladdin, Prometheus, Star Wars films Rogue One and The Rise of Skywalker and Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming sci-fi behemoth Dune.

Dune Warner Bros.

If you’d like to find out more about visiting Jordan’s Memories Aicha Luxury Camp, visit its official Instagram page or website.