Extraordinary Man Didn’t Know Females Existed For 41 Years

UNILAD/Facebook

For 41 years, a ‘real-life Tarzan’ who lived in the jungle had no idea women existed.

It’s the incredible story of Ho Van Lang, now aged 49 and living with his father Ho Van Thanh in a small Vietnamese village, eight years after the pair were ‘rescued’ from their isolated life.

Advert 10

Lang, his brother Tri and their dad fled civilisation during the Vietnam War in 1972, after a US bomb killed his wife and two of their children. Even now, his father has a ‘profound phobia of returning as he did not believe that the Vietnam War was over’ and hopes to return to the jungle some day.

Loading…

As captured by Docastaway, Lang has lived the vast majority of his life deep in the Vietnam jungle, in the Tay Tra district of Quang Ngai province. He’s adept in hunting for prey by any means necessary, eating and living entirely off the wilderness, whether it’s fruit, honey, monkey, snake, lizard, frog or another creature. For example, his favourite part of a rat is supposedly the head.

When asked if he knew what a female was, he said his father had never explained them to him, but he’s since seen them in the village. Even when they lived in the jungle, they only ever saw five people. On each occasion, they ran away and hid from them.

Advert 10

Alvaro Cerezo, who tracked the family down back in 2015, said, ‘They always escaped when they saw people from a distance.’

The lack of social skills has been one of the bigger hurdles to overcome for Lang. ‘More surprising still is that today, despite being able to distinguish between men and women, he still doesn’t know the essential difference between them,’ Cerezo said, as per news.com.au.

‘I can confirm that Lang has never had the minimum sexual desire and his reproductive instinct has never shown its head in any of its many facets,’ he added.

Advert 10

His brother described him as a ‘baby in a man’s body… Lang doesn’t understand many basic social concepts. Lang has spent his whole life in the jungle. If I asked Lang to beat someone, he would do it severely. He doesn’t know the difference between good and bad. Lang is just a child. He doesn’t know anything. Most people know what is good or bad in life, but my brother doesn’t’.

Nevertheless, while his first year was difficult due to certain bacteria hitting his system for the first time, Cerezo said he’s ‘happily adapting to his new life’ and loved to see ‘animals being friendly with people’ compared to the more hostile dynamic of his past life. ‘Lang was probably the most adorable human I have ever met in my life, he just doesn’t know what is good or bad,’ he said.