Face Masks Are Breaking Facial Recognition Algorithms, Study Finds PA Images

If you’ve ever tried using face recognition on a mobile phone while wearing a face mask, well, you’ll know it’s pretty much impossible.

Advert

It’s a bit of a pain in the arse if we’re being totally honest, but with face coverings being mandatory in public spaces in many parts of the world, it’s a ‘like it or lump it’ type situation.

However, it turns out that pesky face masks could be doing more than just defending us from the spread of coronavirus. They’re also having a completely unintended effect by breaking facial recognition algorithms.

Face Masks Are Breaking Facial Recognition Algorithms, Study Finds PA Images

According to a study by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), wearing a face mask that adequately covers the mouth and nose causes the rate of error within some of the most commonly used facial recognition algorithms to jump from around 5% to around 50%.

Advert

Not only that, it depends what colour face mask you’re wearing too, because black face masks are reportedly more likely to catch out the algorithm than blue masks, and the more of the nose is covered by the mask, the harder the recognition programme finds it to identify the face.

Mei Ngan, a computer scientist from NIST who authored the study, said as per The Verge:

With the arrival of the pandemic, we need to understand how face recognition technology deals with masked faces. We have begun by focusing on how an algorithm developed before the pandemic might be affected by subjects wearing face masks. Later this summer, we plan to test the accuracy of algorithms that were intentionally developed with masked faces in mind.

Face Masks Are Breaking Facial Recognition Algorithms, Study Finds PA Images

NIST’s study involved measuring the distance between facial features on certain individuals, before testing out the various different facial recognition algorithms. They found that by removing one of the features with the use of a face mask, the accuracy of the algorithms was significantly reduced, although some still managed to function.

This does, however, differ from how iPhone facial recognition works, as it uses depth sensors for extra security so that the algorithms can’t be tricked by being shown a picture of the person’s face that is required to unlock the device.

The type of facial recognition being tested by NIST was the kind used when going through passport control at border crossings and the likes – a system called one-to-one matching.