Fairground Ride Gives Lad Dizzying Corkscrew Red Arrows Experience

by : Cameron Frew on : 27 Aug 2021 15:16
Fairground Ride Gives Lad Dizzying Corkscrew Red Arrows Experiencechloe.hoyle1/TikTok

A man’s friends were left chuckling after his Red Arrow spun out of control on a ride in Blackpool.  

Introduced back in 2016, Red Arrows Skyforce is a 72ft high, 12-seat ‘white-knuckle ride’ that puts its riders in their own personal plane and takes them on a 360-degree tour under the park’s famous rollercoaster, the Big One.

As part of the ride, you sit in the ‘cockpit’ and take control of its wings as you fly round and round, allowing you tilt and even spin. One lad recently gave it a go, but couldn’t seem to stop himself corkscrewing.

Chloé Hoyle (@chloe.hoyle1) posted the experience to TikTok, where it’s racked up nearly 385,000 views. It’s also been shared on Twitter, where it’s been viewed more than 550,000 times.

The poor guy can be heard throughout the clip while his pals laugh, screaming, ‘I can’t see sh*t!’ and ‘What the f*ck!’

‘Him shouting you laughing and all the spinning I’m literally dead I’ve watched this six times I swear it gets better every time,’ one user commented. ‘Some say he’s still spinning to this day,’ another wrote. ‘I would have peed myself,’ a third wrote, to which Chloé replied with laughing emojis, ‘I did.’

Apparently, it takes a bit of practice to operate the wings to pull off such a wild spin. ‘He said you have to switch them a certain way and they start spinning… I tried and I failed,’ she explained.

Others have commented with similar experiences on the ride. ‘I had the same thing happen to me, you lose all sense of direction and everything, you get off and I just had to sit down,’ one wrote.

Topics: Life, Blackpool, Theme Parks, TikTok, UK

