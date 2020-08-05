Family Give Away All Son’s Possession After He Takes Parents’ Car On Joyride

Fox 10

With his parents away on vacation, a Phoenix teenager took the family car out for a spin. However, he’s paying a high price for getting caught; more specifically, all of his possessions.

Angel Martinez is 14 years old. As he sat at home, with his mum and dad away celebrating their wedding anniversary in Las Vegas, he decided to wash the car.

It seems the teen was dying for a shot behind the wheel. However, he’s too young to have a driving licence. While most teens would admit defeat, not Angel. ‘I just took it,’ he said.

You can see Angel’s response to his joyride punishment in the news report below:

Explaining the thought process behind the joyride to Fox 10, Angel said: ‘I can wash the car, and I was like I don’t have anything to dry it, so I’m gonna take it for one spin until it dries.’

It wasn’t just a casual Sunday drive around the block, though. Angel’s parents soon received a call from local police, revealing that their son was speeding around their North Phoenix neighbourhood in the family Range Rover. Neighbours in the local area, disrupted by the reckless driving, had reported Angel’s behaviour.

At this point, after a few instances of Angel getting into trouble, enough was enough. His father Ramon explained: ‘We got back to the house. Today, his room is 100% empty, and we’re giving all his stuff away.’

Slumped outside on the front yard and pavement, Angel sat on his double-bed, next to his chest of drawers, his TV, a pile of clothes and his shoes; as a result of his actions, all of his stuff was free to take. He also had to sit with a sign that read: ‘Sorry I stole my parent’s car and was speeding.’

Ramon added: ‘Mostly to apologise. We’re neighbours as well. He could’ve run someone over. Something really bad could’ve happened.’

Whether he feels the quick drive around the neighbourhood was worth it remains unknown, but one thing is certain: after losing all of his things, Angel will be sleeping on the couch or floor for the foreseeable future. The teen added that he was sorry for the incident, saying: ‘It’s kind of weird, but I think it’s a fair punishment.’

Ramon added: ‘Hopefully, you do what’s right. I mean, you won’t be able to tell until later years, of course – but for now, we’re just doing our best to keep him out of trouble and make sure he understands that things like this will not be tolerated.’