Family Terrified By Ghosts Running Across Gettysburg Civil War Battlefield

We were driving along one night and we started hearing noises. I heard things to the left and my uncle heard things to the right, and there was a fog, but the fog was weird – it was only in one patch, not dispersed.

Then we saw these shapes moving in the darkness, they were the size of humans. One of them ran right through the cannon. It was weird, it was scary, it was crazy… my uncle got so scared he rolled up the window.

It was really exciting, but I also got this strange, ominous feeling – like something was telling me to go back back there. I couldn’t go to sleep but I was creeped out, so I didn’t go.