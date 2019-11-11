Fans Fuming YG Asked Three-Year-Old Daughter To Smell A Bag Of Weed

gidifeedtv/Twitter

It’s been a weird week for rappers on social media.

In between T.I.’s bizarre claim that he regularly takes his daughter to the doctor in order to inspect her hymen, and Kanye West’s latest declaration that he’s planning on running for president in 2024, YG has managed to spark outrage after posting a video of himself handing his three-year-old daughter a bag of marijuana and asking her to smell it.

In a since-deleted clip on Instagram, the Compton rapper is seen lifting a large bag of marijuana out of a drawer and handing it to his young daughter, before asking her what it smells like.

YG daughter talkin about “broccoli “ LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/SfdOCnjwH5 — jose (@GETDAJUICE) November 8, 2019

‘Harmony, what’s that?’ he asks as he hands her the bag.

‘Broccoli,’ she innocently replies.

YG then asks her what the bag smells like, to which she once again replies by saying ‘broccoli’, which causes the rapper to start laughing.

Although weed is legal is California the video nevertheless managed to spark outrage on social media, with many people shocked that the rapper would expose his daughter to drugs at such a young age.

People are trying to justify YG showing his daughter his stash of weed by saying it’s legal in Cali, but why is he exposing his child to drugs — tosin 💛 (@tosinnn2) November 9, 2019

YG really just showed his daughter a bag of weed then proceeds to let her hold it and ask “ what is it and what does it smell like?”…. Really ?…. she’s like 5-6 years old… I just knoooow he did not post that… pic.twitter.com/AwJG61kRE5 — lil bitty self💅🏾 (@lov3liah) November 9, 2019

Some even commented that the rapper’s actions could get him into trouble with Child Protection Services.

YG tripping, he need to delete that before he catch a cps case tf going on with bro 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤯 — Coco 💙🏁 (@xo_divinegreen) November 8, 2019

YG finna fuck around and lose his daughter to CPS — Mr. JAPA (@KiloLens) November 9, 2019

But others defended YG’s actions and claimed that it was his right to raise his daughter however he wants. Some found it funny and others noted that his actions wouldn’t even be considered unusual in some parts of the world.

soooooo y’all mad that YG showed his daughter weed, but will get absolutely shit faced drunk at family functions in front of every minor in the family …. sit this one out — sam 🗣📸 (@samsnappedit) November 9, 2019

Y’all really mad at Yg for letting his daughter hold that pound of weed? Shit my uncle was smoking philly blunts with us in the back seat and I still ain’t smoke till I was 15. Get off that man dick it ain’t yo child 😂 — Selena DROmez (@gabelovesasians) November 9, 2019

YG did nothing but ask his daughter was some flower smelt like. Y’all don’t like smelling flowers? Oh….. — Line Tukuafu👸🏾 (@ltukuafu04) November 9, 2019

The internet trippin acting like he told her to smoke it or something bruh he's a good dad leave him alone, mans was just playin around and plus it was in the bag. Let's be real here guys she'd prolly have way more exposure to it by just walking through the streets of Cali — sammy (@thatbasicb_sam) November 9, 2019

YG has yet to respond to the video’s backlash.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]