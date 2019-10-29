Farmers have more sex than any other profession, survey claims

Pixabay

The Merriam-Webster dictionary definition of ‘a roll in the hay’ is as follows: ‘an act of having sex with someone’.

That’s its official definition, according to my well-resourced Google search anyway. And while you may think the phrase is more figurative than based in real life, new research suggests the it might have an altogether more literal meaning.

Why? Because a list of the professions claiming to have the most sex has been revealed, and farmers are right at the top of the list. Kind of gives the whole ‘roll in the hay’ thing a different vibe, doesn’t it?

The survey, conducted by Lelo UK as per the Irish Mirror, asked 2,000 men and women about their sex lives, as well as their occupation.

The results showed farmers have the most sex, with over 33% claiming to have sex at least once a day. Not only that, but it seems their daily antics are paying off as 67% rated their performance in the bedroom as ‘incredible’. Not to toot their own horn or anything…

After farmers, architects seem to be getting the most frisky, with 21% reporting to have sex at least once a day. Maybe that’s where they get their inspiration from, who knows?

Hairdressers come next… with 17% having sex at least once a day. After that, it’s those in advertising, followed by lawyers and teachers.

Journalists appear to be at the other end of the scale, having the least sex out of all the professions, with one fifth claiming they only have sex once a month. Let’s just swiftly move past that one, shall we?

Doctors and labourers, despite not being in the top five for how much sex they’re having, apparently back themselves when they do have it – as both rate themselves as ‘incredible’ in the bedroom.

Kate Moyle, an expert at Lelo UK, said:

Even within groups such as professions where there is a lot of similarities, we have to consider that there is a huge amount of individual differences impacting people’s sexuality and sex lives. However, what we may expect are some trends, for example, the level of physical activity in a career such as a farmer, rather than someone in an office setting may impact levels of fitness and energy. The lifestyle factors of our jobs such as flexibility of working hours and the environment are also likely to have an impact on all our lives not just our sex lives.

Well, there you have it. If you’re in the top five professions, give yourself a pat on the back. Otherwise, well, sorry.

