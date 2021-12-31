Handy Hangover Solutions To Help Clear Your Head For 2022

Alamy

Across the globe, millions of people no doubt woke up this morning to the promise of a new year, new beginnings and, unfortunately, a headache.

New Year’s Eve often goes hand-in-hand with a night of celebrating, and though it’s entirely possible to have a good time without alcohol, many people still mark the occasion with the popping of champagne and clinking of glasses.

Advert 10

Inevitably, then, New Year’s Day can often be a blurry one; the first few hours of January sometimes overshadowed by the feeling of having cotton wool in your brain, or, if you really went hard, the sight of the toilet bowl.

The feeling can encourage many to cut back on their drinking in the form of Dry January or New Year’s resolutions, and in order to ensure you can really kick off the new year with a clear head, we’ve put together a few hangover solutions that will hopefully help ease the pain of the night before.

Now, I should mention that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all, tried and tested method for getting rid of hangovers – if there was, I’m sure it would have gone viral by now. Instead, the best I can offer is some NHS recommendations and expert advice.

Advert 10

The NHS points out that ‘the best time to rehydrate’ after drinking is ‘before going to sleep after a drinking session’, but if you’re reading this article, chances are you didn’t quite manage to do that.

When it comes to day-after solutions, then, the NHS advises that painkillers can help with headaches and muscle craps, while sugary foods may ‘help you feel less trembly’, though ‘in some cases an antacid may be needed to settle your stomach first’.

Alamy

Though hangovers are often considered to be a good excuse to demolish a greasy fry up or takeaway, the health service instead recommends a thin, vegetable-based broth which, though admittedly less visually appealing, is ‘a good source of vitamins and minerals, which can top-up depleted resources’ and is ‘easy for a fragile stomach to digest.’

Advert 10

If you don’t fancy a broth as your first meal of the new year, Dr Ross Perry, medical director at Cosmedics, told Good To Know there are a whole range of foods that will provide the nutrients necessary to help restore your body after drinking.

He explained:

The reality is that a fry up or a takeaway is often quite greasy and won’t absorb the alcohol. The overall effect can actually lead to a bit of an icky tummy, which we often associate with the alcohol but actually may be a combination of the food and alcohol combined.

Perry went on to explain that it’s ‘widely known that drinking alcohol blocks the production of a hormone that helps your body hold on to water, therefore leading to dehydration and the loss of electrolytes like potassium and sodium’.

Advert 10

Pixabay

In order to replenish the loss of electrolytes, the doctor advised ‘eating foods containing potassium such as bananas, oranges, apricots, grapefruit, honeydew and cantaloupe melon, leafy greens, spinach, broccoli, potatoes, mushroom and peas’, as they can help ‘lessen the hangover.’

Fluids lost as a result of a drinking session can also be replaced by drinking ‘bland liquids that are gentle on your digestive system’, such as water and soda water, however, no matter how many people might swear by it, the NHS argues that drinking more alcohol ‘does not help’.

It explains: ‘Drinking in the morning is a risky habit, and you may simply be delaying the appearance of symptoms until the extra alcohol wears off. If you’ve been drinking heavily, doctors advise that you wait at least 48 hours before drinking any more alcohol (even if you don’t have a hangover), to give your body time to recover.’

Advert 10

Pixabay

Interestingly, a Chinese study cited by The Mirror found that lemon and lime soda helped process the alcohol out of the drinker’s system faster, in turn speeding up the recovery.

Sprite was among the fizzy drinks that sped up the process the most, though Jane Scrivner, author of The Quick-Fix Hangover Detox: 99 Ways To Feel 100 Times Better, noted that the ‘instant pick-me-up’ caused by the simple sugars could quickly be followed by the drinker ‘crashing back down’.

She explained: ‘Its lemon and lime juice content is alkaline and will help balance the acid in your gut, quelling feelings of nausea. Fizzy water with a squeeze of fresh lemon is a better option.’

With 2022 stretching out in front of us we might as well do what we can to enjoy the first day, so slurp up your broth, squeeze your lemon and help bid farewell to the hangover for a clearer year ahead.