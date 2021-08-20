FaZe Pro Gamer Receives Backlash For Suggesting OnlyFans Performers Have To Get ‘Real Jobs’ Now

fazesway/Instagram/miakhalifa

Professional gamer FaZe Sway has been hit with backlash after suggesting OnlyFans users would ‘have to start getting a real job’ following the site’s decision to ban porn.

OnlyFans, which allows creators to charge subscribers tips or a monthly fee in exchange for access to content, announced this week it would be banning sexually explicit photos and videos from its site.

Though users can post about a range of topics, the site is best known for its pornography content produced on adult-orientated subscription pages.

Users will still be able to post nude content on the site, though it must align with OnlyFans’ ‘Acceptable Use Policy’, meaning anyone looking to post content that does not comply will have to find a new platform on which to do so.

Sway, a popular Fortnite player who made a name for himself as one of the best controller players in the competitive scene, responded to the news of the ban on Twitter, writing: ‘Onlyfans is removing porn from their site, meaning that you f*cks are gonna have to start getting a real job now.’

The comment was immediately met with criticism from social media users who argued the production of content, regardless of what it may be, was a real job, evident in the fact Sway himself made money through doing so.

One person responded: ‘Sex work is a real job fam, just like streaming video games. Jobs are something you do for income. They make money don’t they? They aren’t prostitutes, they don’t f*ck their clientele? They post content people wanna see and get paid to do so. Simple as that.’

Another wrote: ‘F*ck you and every other content creator who isn’t standing behind these ppl who are being betrayed by the site that they helped make a huge platform. Sex work is just as much of a real job as gaming. Anyone who doesn’t see that is ignorant.’

One Twitter user pointed out that it was not so long ago titles such as ‘streamer’, ‘game journalist’ and even ‘movie critic’ weren’t considered a ‘real job’, adding: ‘Thousands of people are losing income, and they’ve done nothing wrong. Laughing at them is scummy to the extreme.’

OnlyFans’ decision to remove porn from its site came as it made moves to ‘comply with the requests of [its] banking partners and payout providers,’ according to a statement the site provided to Variety.

The site added it must ‘evolve’ its content guidelines in order to ‘ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans’, with the ban set to come into effect on October 1.