FBI Exhumes Body Of Alonzo Brooks From Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries
Investigators from the FBI confirmed they have exhumed the body of Alonzo Brooks, a 23-year-old who disappeared in Kansas under ‘mysterious circumstances’ in 2004.
The body of 23-year-old Brooks was discovered in a creek a month after his disappearance. His cold case was reopened last year by the FBI in the hope of solving it, and authorities are now offering $100,000 for any information on his death.
The 2004 disappearance of Brooks was featured on Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries series, and new leads are reportedly being investigated as a result of the show. Shortly after the series premiered earlier this month, a spokesperson from the US Attorney’s Office confirmed the body had been exhumed.
Following ongoing investigations, which initially reopened last year, the FBI exhumed Brooks’ body from its grave yesterday, July 21, E! News reports. The FBI announced last month they’re offering $100,000 for tips leading to an arrest.
Brooks died under ‘mysterious circumstances’ and, according to witness accounts featured on Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries, he disappeared after attending a party in La Cygne, Kansas, an hour away from his home in Gardener.
His body was discovered May 1, 2004, by his family during a search party. Despite undergoing an autopsy, a cause of death was deemed inconclusive.
Billy Brooks Sr., Brooks’ father, spoke to NBC’s Dateline about the harrowing moment he found his son.
He said:
My God, it was awful. To find my boy like that. Nothing can describe that pain.
It was like my boy was telling me everything was OK now. At least we had found him. It wasn’t how we wanted to find him, but at least we did.
Sources said Brooks was one of the few Black people to attend the party on the night of his disappearance, and was subject to racial slurs while there. It was announced last month by U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister and FBI Special Agent in Charge Timothy Langan that they were investigating whether Brook’s death was racially motivated.
Brooks’ mother Maria Ramirez believes her son was targeted because of the colour of his skin.
She told Dateline:
I’m Mexican and his father is Black, so he’s mixed. They didn’t just target one race. Or kill one race. They killed two. He was targeted because of the colour of his skin.
U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said it’s ‘time for the truth to come out’ about Brooks’ death.
He said:
His death certainly was suspicious, and someone – likely multiple people – know(s) what happened that night in April 2004. It is past time for the truth to come out. The code of silence must be broken. Alonzo’s family deserves to know the truth, and it is time for justice to be served.
Anyone with information on Brooks’ death are being encouraged to contact the authorities. You can do so by calling the FBI at 816-512-8200 or 816-474-TIPS or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Life, Alonzo Brooks, Cold Case, kansas, Netflix Unsolved Mysteries