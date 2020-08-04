Fearless Parents Take Toddler And Daughter, 7, Climbing Up 11,000ft Mountain

We’ve done quite a bit of stuff in the UK and Europe in previous years, but every summer the kids are bigger and more capable than the past year. We did Triglav in Slovenia, but this was a league above that in terms of grandeur and difficulty.

If I was on my own, I could have run up it really quickly. I would do it in my hiking shoes without a rope… We paced it out because it’s a long walk up on the first day, and it’s a really beautiful place.

As you climb these peaks you go through different environments – you start in meadows with cow bells ringing, up through pine forests, then above the tree line into the Alpine realm of snow and rock. Then at the top you’re on a big pointy mountain and you can see for miles and miles, it has that big mountain feel – so we were in no rush.