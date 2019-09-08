Festive Hotel Staff Put Christmas Tree Up 107 Days Early

Old Ship Hotel/Facebook/Wikimedia

If you want to enter into a mild state of panic, let me just remind you that Christmas is a mere 107 days away, and it turns out some people have started celebrating early this year.

Eager Crimbo fans working at the Old Ship Hotel in Brighton have covered a tree in fairy lights, tinsel and a gold star, as well as hanging decorations in its reception area, an entire three and a half months before Christmas.

As per the MailOnline, general manager Jason Bramwell said:

Christmas is an all-year-round event for the hotel. The Old Ship will serve thousands of Christmas dinners in the month leading up to and over the Christmas period, so to get all those party places secured in a consistently competitive market, we tend to think of unusual ways to tell people about what we do.

Old Ship Hotel/Facebook

He said the tree is just a taste for things to come, adding:

It will take three days to decorate the hotel properly, including several trees, with miles of twinkling lights and hundreds of baubles. I’m not sure what’s more alarming: the fact we’re still desperately clinging onto the idea that summer isn’t over yet, or the fact there’s only 107 blooming days until the festive season comes to a head.

It’s not just the Old Ship Hotel which is taking on the festivities early this year – Selfridges opened its Christmas section two days earlier than last year, in July, in the middle of a heatwave.

While I’m not here for advocating early Crimbo decorations, Bramwell could be onto something, because people who put up decorations early are happier people, according to experts.

Psychoanalyst, Steve McKeown, told UNILAD:

Although there could be a number of symptomatic reasons why someone would want to obsessively put up decorations early, it’s most commonly for nostalgic reasons, either to relive the magic or to compensate for past neglect.” In a world full of stress and anxiety people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of childhood. Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early extends the excitement.

So there we have it, fellow scrooges, we’re only making ourselves unhappy by refusing to spread Crimbo joy earlier in the year.

Christmas has come early this year, guys.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]