unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Fight Breaks Out On Plane To Ibiza After Drunken Passengers Refuse To Wear Masks

by : Emily Brown on : 03 Aug 2020 10:53
Fight Breaks Out On Plane After Drunken Passengers Refuse To Wear MasksFight Breaks Out On Plane After Drunken Passengers Refuse To Wear MasksMicHighClub/Twitter

A number of plane passengers got caught up in a fight onboard a flight to Ibiza when two men refused to wear face masks. 

Advert

The altercation broke out after passengers boarded the KLM flight, which took off from Amsterdam on Friday, July 31.

Footage shared online shows a man in a black t-shirt wearing a face mask around his chin and shouting at a shirtless passenger who wasn’t wearing a face covering of any kind. A third man, also without a mask, could be seen hitting the shirtless man before being pushed aside by other members of the public.

Check out the video below:

Advert

The video was posted on the Instagram account @michighclub, which claimed one of the ‘unruly’ passengers was English and had been drinking vodka on the flight.

The KLM airline has made face masks mandatory when boarding and during the flight, but despite the rules a number of people in the video can be seen without masks, or wearing their masks below their chins, rendering them ineffective.

Fight breaks out after men refuse to wear face masksFight breaks out after men refuse to wear face masksMicHighClub/Twitter

On its website, KLM explains:

Until at least 31 August 2020, you’re required to wear a face mask from the first boarding call until you have gone through the arrival gate at your destination to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Without face covering, we cannot allow you to board.

Passengers up to 10 years old and passengers who can’t wear face masks because of medical reasons are exempted from this requirement.

Passengers are also required to wear masks at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, indicating the two men would have had masks to use, but still they refused to wear them.

During the fight, other passengers could be heard urging the two men to calm down, with one shouting: ‘There are kids here!’ Footage later showed one man being restrained in the aisle while a flight attendant asked people to take their seats.

Advert

The airline issued a statement following the incident to say two of the men involved were restrained with the help of other passengers, and that they were later arrested, The Independent reports.

Fight breaks out after men refuse to wear face masksFight breaks out after men refuse to wear face masksMicHighClub/Twitter

A spokesperson said:

Two unruly passengers refused to wear their face masks, and they were bothering their fellow passengers physically and verbally.

The pilot informed the local authorities and upon arrival, both passengers were arrested. The flight safety was not compromised during the flight.

Face masks are vital to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, which can be passed on from person to person through droplets.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Life, Amsterdam, Coronavirus, face mask, fight, ibiza, KLM, Now, Travel

Credits

MicHighClub/Twitter and 2 others

  1. MicHighClub/Twitter

    @MicHighClub

  2. The Independent

    Two men arrested after face mask brawl on Ibiza flight

  3. KLM

    Coronavirus: most asked questions

 