Fire Department Honour Heroic Boy Who Saved His Baby Brother From Drowning



A four-year-old boy in Los Angeles was made an honorary firefighter after he saved his younger brother from drowning in the family’s pool.

Mason Ochoa was at home in Placentia in Orange County a couple of weeks ago when he saw his little brother, one-year-old Nicholas, fall into the pool in their back garden.

The toddler wasted no time in going to Nicholas’s rescue and rushed outside, where he managed to grab hold of Nicholas’s arm and keep his head above water while he shouted for help.

You can see more about what happened below:

The boys’ dad, Jose Ochoa, called the emergency services after his wife informed him what had happened.

A 911 recording captured the call, in which Jose could be heard saying:

My wife told me right now that my son fell in the pool and he wasn’t breathing, that he’s crying right now, but that is face is purple and he’s – she can’t talk right now I’m on my way to them.

Thankfully, Mason’s quick response meant Nicholas could quickly be pulled from the pool, and after being evaluated it was determined he had not sustained any injuries.

4 year old made honourary firefighter Placentia Fire and Life Safety Department/Facebook

The Placentia Fire Department celebrated the four-year-old’s heroic actions last week by giving Mason the run of the facility, allowing him to practise working with a hose line, trying out some rescue tools and experiencing life as a paramedic as he played with a roll of bandages, all while dressed in a firefighter’s uniform.

Placentia Fire Department Chief John Van Gieson noted that those who work in the field ‘gravitate to this calling because they have a need to act’, so they awarded Mason with the Placentia Home Town Hero Award and made him a honorary Firefighter/Paramedic, NBC News reports.

4 year old made honourary firefighter Placentia Fire and Life Safety Department/Facebook

Nicholas was in the crowd cheering his brother on, as he also received the department’s challenge coin.

The fire department commented:

Thanks to the quick action of Mason, his brother made a quick recovery, and is doing well!

Raul Velez, Mason’s grandfather, said the family usually had a fence around the pool, but it had been taken down for an open house. According to CBS News, he stressed that Nicholas’s incident should be a warning to other families with young children, saying, ‘We have to be very careful’.

4 year old being given award by firefighers Placentia Fire and Life Safety Department/Facebook

The proud grandfather said Mason is a ‘fast learner’ who already knows how to swim, adding, ‘That helps a lot. He’s only four years old. He’s my hero.’

After Mason was made an honorary firefighter, the fire chief joked that the young boy has a job there if he wants one – in about 14 years.