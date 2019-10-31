Firefighter Kicks Boy Threatening To Jump Off Balcony To Safety

AsiaWire

If you ever wondered whether emergency services work differently in other parts of world, then you might want to watch this shocking video, which show the moment a fireman kicks a schoolboy in the back in a bid to prevent him from jumping off a building.

It’s been reported the schoolboy was threatening to jump off the building because after his phone had been stolen, so firefighters were understandably desperate to get him to safety.

Authorities in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, which is in the city of Hechi in South China’s Guangxi region, were called to a secondary school’s dormitory building on October 27, to reports of a boy threatening to jump off the side of a tall building.

The boy, whose name and age has not been disclosed, can be seen in the footage standing on a second-floor corridor parapet at just after midnight and refusing to allow rescuers or family members near.

Firefighters who attended the scene said the boy had been refusing to climb back down and appeared increasingly agitated.

The video shows firemen placing an inflatable cushion on the ground below the building in anticipation of his fall or jump. Meanwhile, you can see a second team of firefighters working on the floor above, with one rescuer being lowered down the building right above the schoolboy.

When the boy least expects it, the firefighter leaps down and kicks the boy in the back, pushing him back onto the corridor where he was later subdued by awaiting rescuers and family members.

Miraculously, the boy escaped without any injuries, despite how violent his fall back into the building looked. All we can do is hope the poor kid wasn’t too traumatised from the unusual rescue mission.

While the firefighters’ methods seem a little unorthodox, they certainly saved a young boy from what could have easily been a really horrific outcome.

At this moment in time, it’s reported the culprit behind the stolen phone has not been found. Let’s hope whoever did it saw the consequences of their actions and will think again before doing anything like that again.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues, and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123