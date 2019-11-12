Firefighters Who Saved House From Bushfire Leave Milk Apology Note

A man has shared the hilarious note left to him by firefighters who saved his Australian home from bushfires, after they drank all of his milk.

Paul Sefky’s home was caught up in the bushfires which are currently tearing through a vast area of Australia’s east coast, with more than 85 blazes in the state of New South Wales alone.

The bushfire crisis has so far left at least three people dead and has destroyed hundreds of homes, with the state bracing itself for ‘catastrophic’ conditions which are set to hit later on today (November 12).

PA Images

So when Paul Sefky returned to his New South Wales home over the weekend, he expected the worst – but instead was relieved to find a heartwarming note from firefighters on his kitchen table instead.

The note, signed by the Urunga Rural Fire Service (RFS), read:

It was our pleasure to save your house. Sorry that we could not save your sheds. Urunga RFS.

There was also a ‘P.S.’ at the bottom of the note, apologising for drinking all of Sefky’s milk: ‘P.S. We owe you some milk.’ Despite the lack of dairy products, Sefky said the note was the best he had received ‘since the morning after my wedding’ – so I’ll leave it up to you guys to guess what he means by that.

The best note on my kitchen bench since the morning after my wedding 😎🌈👍🏼👏👏💕 Posted by Paul Sekfy on Friday, November 8, 2019

As reported by the BBC, the post – which went viral after being shared 4.5k times – eventually reached the fireman who claims to be behind the note.

In a comment beneath the picture, Kale Hardie-Porter – who said he was one of a group of four firefighters – said the Facebook post had ‘made [his] day’, saying his crew ‘did the best we could with what we had’.

He continued:

We took refuge in your house for a moment and that’s when we discovered the fridge… Again it was our pleasure to do a little good in such horrendous conditions. All the best in future!

PA Images

The firefighter also apologised for his ‘shocking’ handwriting, adding: ‘It was late and [I] couldn’t see a thing!’. Although to be honest, I’m sure that was the last thing on the homeowner’s mind!

Although Mr Sefky’s home was saved, others haven’t been so lucky; approximately six million people live in the region, with many forced to flee their homes before the fires escalate. More than 600 schools are closed across the state, the BBC reports.

Authorities say they are now facing what could be ‘the most dangerous bushfire week this nation has ever seen’, with at least 11 emergency warnings being issued so far today warning people their lives were in imminent danger.

PA Images

Our thoughts are with those affected by these devastating fires.

