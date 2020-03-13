First British Man In Wuhan To Catch Coronavirus Describes What It Was Like
Connor Reed, the first British man in Wuhan to catch coronavirus, has described his experience and urged people not to panic amid the outbreak.
Connor spoke out after recovering from coronavirus, or COVID-19, recalling how he first became sick last year, before the virus really started to spread and capture the attention of the world.
The Brit works as an English teacher in Wuhan, China, and started suffering with cold-like symptoms towards the end of November 2019.
Speaking exclusively to UNILAD and LADbible as part of the Cutting Through campaign, Connor pointed out how it’s easy to overlook symptoms of a common cold and assume they are not serious.
However, Connor’s symptoms quickly escalated and was soon suffering with symptoms more commonly associated with the flu. As he was one of the first to catch the virus, doctors had difficulty diagnosing exactly what was wrong.
He recalled:
I didn’t know what it was. Doctors didn’t know what it was. The problem with the coronavirus is you get better before you get worse.
In the stage where it was more like the flu, I felt like I’d been hit be a truck. It was debilitating.
Connor described the ‘stages’ after his cold-like symptoms as ‘more serious’, recalling how he felt as though he was breathing ‘through one lung, through a paper bag’.
The Brit wasn’t tested for the virus until later, when testing kits became available, but thankfully he made a full recovery.
Connor admitted one of the problems associated with the virus is the panic surrounding it, and he urged people to try and remain calm amid the outbreak.
Connor commented:
People in the UK need to not panic. They need to calm down, help one another and not become selfish in the face of crisis.
It is vital for people to take Connor’s advice on board, and react responsibly and considerately when dealing with coronavirus.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our Coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on Coronavirus, click here.