First Edition Pokémon Set To Fetch $750,000 At Auction

by : Cameron Frew on : 11 Jan 2021 16:56
First Edition Pokémon Set To Fetch $750,000 At Auction

A first edition Pokémon set is expected to fetch a whopping $750,000 at auction. 

Nostalgia, it’s delicate but potent. Back when we were kids, we could never imagine how valuable some of our toys and games would become. Sure, some of it’s worthless (like my scratched-to-bits copy of Tomorrow Never Dies on PS1), but other items are eye-wateringly valuable.

Pokémon, as a pop culture entity, is immense. There’s very few people out there who don’t have the slightest clue what the series is, even if it’s just an awareness of Pikachu.



Over at Goldin Auctions, the company is offering up a doozy of a collectable: a 1999 Pokémon 1st Edition PSA GEM MT 10 Complete Set (103) Featuring #4 Charizard Example.

To break it down a bit, this 103-card set has been graded GEM MT 10 by PSA (basically, they’re in superb condition). In terms of reference for the value, an SGC Gold Label Pristine 10 Charizard sold for nearly $400,000 in the firm’s December Holiday Auction.

The auction site explains: ‘Presented is a 103-card complete set of 1999 Pokémon 1st Edition non-sports cards. Nearly 30 billion Pokémon cards have sold since its inception making it the top-selling trading card game.’



It adds: ‘And the highest valued set is the 1st Edition production which contains the highly sought-after Charizard example and the other holographic cards. Demand for this set in high-grade condition – as offered here – continues to grow.’

This next part will fly over the heads of non-Pokémon fans, but the set includes 1 Alakazam, 2 Blastoise, 3 Chansey, 4 Charizard, 5 Clefairy, 6 Gyarados, 7 Hitmonchan, 8 Machamp, 9 Magneton, 10 Mewtwo, 11 Nidoking, 12 Ninetales, 13 Poliwrath, 14 Raichu, 15 Venusaur, 16 Zapdos, and 72 Devolution Spray.

The auction begins today, with starting bids set at $125,000. So, if you fancy a pop, you better come armed with plenty of cash. However, the estimate of $750,000 isn’t an exaggeration. Back in 2017, a rather similar set managed to bag nearly $100,000. However, the value of the cards keeps increasing with every passing year.

Back in October 2020, Logan Paul managed to purchase a similar 1st Edition Charizard for $150,000 from a loyal Pokémon collector. It was the most the man had ever been offered for a card, but he told the YouTuber it wasn’t because of the money. ‘I feel stronger about him than I do myself at this point, I don’t feel bad about it,’ he said.

Goldin Auctions have an incredible selection of rare Pokémon cards up for grabs, which you can browse through on their website here.

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

