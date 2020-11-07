unilad
First-Ever Batman Comic Just Sold For $850,000

by : Julia Banim on : 07 Nov 2020 18:04
First-Ever Batman Comic Just Sold For $850,000

The first-ever Batman comic has just been sold for $850,000, a sum you probably would only be able to cough up if you were indeed the wealthy heir to Wayne Enterprises with money to burn.

Published in 1939, Detective Comics No. 27 introduces the world to Bruce Wayne long before he became a brooding fixture of various Hollywood blockbusters.

The comic contains the very first Batman story, The Case of the Chemical Syndicate, which sees Wayne investigate the mysterious death of a chemical manufacturer. It is eventually revealed that Wayne and a vigilante named Batman are the same person, no doubt shocking readers at the time.

The Case of the Chemical Syndicate was written by Batman co-creator Bill Finger and illustrated by artist Bob Kane. Those frequenting comic book stores at the time could have picked a copy up for 10 cents, unaware they were buying a piece of history.

However, as per TMZ, this comic is now considered a far more valuable item, with only 70 copies remaining.

This is reportedly the second-highest sale price ever recorded for this particular comic book, which ranks amongst the top comic book sales in history.

As reported by TMZ, ComicConnect co-owner Vincent Zurzolo has stated that the comic book would have probably have sold for even more had it been in a better condition. However, it was unfortunately only ranked six out of 10 on the CGC grading scale.

To give some context, a grade eight ranked copy of Detective Comics No. 27 once sold for a truly astonishing $1,075,500 in back 2010, setting the record to beat. Holy macaroni Batman!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Julia Banim

