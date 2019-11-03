First Pictures Of Banksy Creating New Artwork Have Been Unveiled

Steve Lazarides

Banksy’s former agent has shared pictures apparently showing the artist at work, meaning we may have just got one step closer to finding out who the mysterious artist is.

For years, the world has speculated about the person behind the eye-opening, hard-hitting and timely murals that have been popping up across the globe.

With not much other than the name ‘Banksy’ to go off, people have wondered about the artist’s age, gender and nationality; whether they’re an activist, a vegetarian, a fan of the Star Wars films and all other potential traits.

Are they a family man? Is it your grandmother? Is it me?

Only one thing is for sure. It’s not me.

Now, however, Banksy’s former agent, Steve Lazarides, appears to have given the world an insight into the person behind the artwork.

Lazarides worked with Banksy as his agent, photographer, driver and gallerist for 11 years before the pair went their separate ways in 2008. Now, however, Lazarides has decided to share more of his time with the artist in a new book titled Banksy Captured, which details their years of working together in a series of photographs.

The website for the book explains:

These never-before-seen images, shot by Lazarides, document the fascinating and anarchic journey behind the scenes of the mysterious man who has become one of the world’s most renowned artists.

Banksy Captured has not yet been released, but some of the photographer’s pictures have been shared ahead of time, apparently showing the artist at work.

Unfortunately we don’t get a good look at Banksy as he’s pictured from the back, but we can deduce that he is a man with brown hair.

Check out the pictures here:

Steve Lazarides

Steve Lazarides

Admittedly, it’s not much, but we have to take what we can get when it comes to the elusive artist.

According to the BBC, the photographer described his time with Banksy as ‘a ride’, saying:

[We] broke every rule in the rule book, along with a fair few laws. I hate the art world. I only became part of it because Banksy catapulted the movement into the stratosphere. It was a ride – however, I’m glad I’m out of it and about to enter the next ride.

It’s unclear when Lazarides’ book will be released but it will be interesting to see what else he reveals!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]