First Sons Born To Twin Brothers On Exact Same Day

A set of identical twin brothers from Minnesota in the USA will be used to sharing the same birthday, but now their newborn sons will have to get used to it too after they miraculously popped out on the exact same day.

Aside from their looks and their birthdays, Pat and Paul Young, have a lot in common. Their parents, for example, and their DNA. As if that wasn’t enough, the pair even share the same occupation in the police force – albeit in different departments.

When it came to having babies, however, the pair didn’t expect to become new fathers within six hours of each other.

The brothers knew their babies were expected to arrive at around the same time but with five days between each of their due dates it seemed unlikely they’d pop out on the same day.

The newborns clearly had other plans and on September 19 Pat texted his brother to let him know he and his wife were at the hospital. Paul responded: ‘So are we.’

Though the couples were at different hospitals, the babies must have shared a sense of urgency. At 6:01pm, Pat and his wife Ashley welcomed a baby boy named Jack Todd Young into the world at Hastings Regina Hospital.

Paul’s son cut things close as he didn’t arrive until later that evening, but at 11.49pm at Woodwinds Hospital in Woodbury, Paul and his wife Felicia greeted their own son, Cooper Kenneth Young.

Speaking about the uncanny coincidence to KARE, as per The BL, Paul said:

I always kind of thought, or knew, it was a possibility but I didn’t expect it to happen.

Instead of going straight home from the hospital, Pat and Ashley took their new son to Woodwinds Hospital so he could be introduced to his cousin.

The newborns soon went to visit their grandmother, Tammy, who held one young boy in each arm and said it was ‘just like old times, 31 years later’.

The proud woman commented:

Never in my wildest dreams did I think that they’d have them on the same day.

Though Jack and Cooper will likely share a lot of things throughout their lives, the two fathers have already started passing on the one thing they don’t have in common – their favourite football teams.

Adorable.

