Fisherman Glues Five-Inch Dildo To Boss’s Trousers In Prank

My face was so sore, I just couldn’t stop laughing.

The bit where Wayne is pulling at the sex toy and it’s just stretching, I crease at that every time.

It was a few weeks in the planning. Wayne always has his oilskins on when he is on deck and so I had to wait until I got the chance. He said he was going to the loo so I thought ‘right, perfect timing’.

I didn’t get the chance to see his reaction as I needed to go out onto the deck first.

It was a really poor day and the windows were misty so I was trying to watch his reaction through the window.

I only saw his reaction when he first came out wearing the pants and this thing was just waggling around. I saw the look in his eyes and just couldn’t stop laughing.

He said, ‘ah very fucking funny’. I think he was mostly laughing at my reaction, but he did find it really, really funny as well.