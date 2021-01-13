Five 'Dumbest' Hitmen Ever All Go To Jail After Botched Assassination Attempt NANNING INTERMEDIATE PEOPLE'S COURT

Five men have been branded the ‘dumbest hitmen ever’ after a botched assassination attempt in China.

Businessman Tan Youhui hired a hitman named Xi Guangan for $282,000 (£218,000) to have his competitor killed.

Xi then hired another hitman, Mo Tianxiang, who hired another hitman, Yang Kangsheng, who then hired another hitman, Yang Guangsheng. Yang Guangsheng then hired Ling Xiansi to commit the murder – and no, we’re not kidding.

Tan hired the original hitman to kill someone simply known as Mr Wei, who – as well as being his competitor – was in the process of suing Tan for a lot of money in a lengthy court case.

PA Images

However, the final hitman hired – Ling – later met with Wei in a cafe and proposed that he faked his death, ultimately causing the plan to fall apart, reported BBC News. Ling supposedly told Wei, ‘For just 100,000 yuan, I don’t want to kill you, but you have to cooperate with me.’

Ling took a photo of Wei bound and gagged, and sent it to Yang Guangsheng to make it seem like he had carried out the murder. Wei later reported the ordeal to the police, which ultimately led to the five men – plus Tan – being arrested.

The case initially went to trial back in 2016, but all six were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

NANNING INTERMEDIATE PEOPLE'S COURT

However, this decision was then appealed by the prosecution, which led to a second trial that lasted a whopping three years at the Nanning Intermediate People’s Court, China.

The second trial resulted in Tan being sentenced to five years in prison, while Xi, the first hitman, received three years and six months.

Yang Kangsheng and Yang Guangsheng were sentenced to three years and three months, Mo was sentenced to three years, while Ling was sentenced to two years and seven months.

As per The Guardian, The Nanning Intermediate People’s Court in Guangxi said in a post on its Wechat that the six mean had ‘deliberately deprived others of their lives, and their actions constitute the crime of intentional homicide’.

TikToker Andy Jiang recently shared a video explaining the surreal story to his 2.4 million followers after being asked about who he thought was the dumbest hitman, ever.

One person commented on the video, ‘Imagine if the 5th hitman went to the first one,’ while someone else wrote, ‘I laughed so hard my cat woke up.’

Another person wrote, ‘This is basically a part of the plot of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones’.

Basically, the whole ordeal was the definition of a sh*t show.