Five-Year-Old Kung Fu Prodigy Nails Bruce Lee’s Most Famous Nunchuck Scene

Martial arts fans all over the world are going crazy for a young Japanese schoolboy, dubbed the ‘mini Bruce Lee’.

Ryusei Imai has been described as a Kung Fu prodigy, lighting up Instagram with his incredible nunchuck skills and even going toe-to-toe in sparring with people twice his size.

While he’s 10 years old now, people are just discovering one of his most famous videos from five years ago, where the youngster flawlessly performs one of Lee’s most iconic scenes from Enter the Dragon.

Facing the camera, with the classic 1973 film playing behind him, Ryusei swings and catches the nunchucks with complete precision. Later in the full video, posted to Ryusei’s ‘Dragon Star’ Instagram account, he manages the same feat for clips from The Way of the Dragon.

Interest in the incredible video resurfaced after Rex Chapman posted it to his Twitter, racking up more than 42,500 likes and 9,000 retweets. While the majority of replies commend the young fighter for his deft handiwork, some are clearly bitter they aren’t as talented as Ryusei.

One user wrote: ‘Kid’s a beast. I remember trying that when I was a kid; I hit myself so hard it feels like I still have a knot on my forehead.’ A second user commented: ‘Any parent that would let a kid do nunchucks directly in front of the LED TV has major respect for kiddo’s skillz. RESPECT!!!’

Another user replied: ‘Honestly… this kid is amazing! You have no idea how hard that is!’ However, one person wrote what we’re all thinking: ‘I won’t even let my kid play without the wii wrist strap when he’s that close to the tv.’

At the age of 10, Ryusei is absolutely shredded. ‘In PE class, whenever I change my clothes, my friends say [my] muscles are great,’ Ryusei said. In other videos on his Instagram, you can see him in action; whether it be practising with his dad, doing one-armed push-ups or sparring with world champion fighter Alain Ngalani.

With such impressive skills, he’s surely set to ascend to Hollywood stardom when he’s a bit older. In a previous video, he said: ‘I want to be as cool as Bruce Lee. I want to move as fast as him.’

However, his dad isn’t going to ramp up the pressure. ‘I want him to devote himself to what he loves with an honest heart. And never give up. As long as he remembers that and enjoys himself,’ he told Yahoo! Sport.