Flat-Earthers Stuck In Quarantine After Trying To Sail To 'End Of The World'

Whether it was a wedding, a luxury holiday or a birthday party, we’ve all had plans cancelled this year.

That includes a group of Flat-Earthers, who had planned to sail on a cruise to Antarctica, where they expected to find a giant wall of ice, which they believe surrounds our so-called flat planet.

Instead, an Italian couple decided to take on the mammoth trip themselves, setting sail towards Lampedusa, an island located between Sicily and North Africa.

Flat Earthers Stuck In Quarantine After Trying To Sail To 'End Of The World' Pixabay

The couple, who both hail from Venice, sold their car in order to buy a boat in Termini Imerese – a town commonly known as a transit point for migrants and refugees trying to make it from Africa to Europe – on their mission to find the edge of the world.

Sadly, their maiden voyage didn’t quite go to plan, as they instead ended up on Ustica, an island to the northwest of where they set off, and an awful long way away from Lampedusa.

According to Salvatore Zichichi, a doctor at the Ministry of Health, who helped the couple after they got lost, they were using a compass to find their way.

Flat Earthers Stuck In Quarantine After Trying To Sail To 'End Of The World' Pexels

‘The funny thing is that they orient themselves with the compass, an instrument that works on the basis of terrestrial magnetism – a principle that they, Flat Earthers, should reject,’ he told Italian newspaper La Stampa, as per Vice.

As a result of the pandemic, the couple were taken into quarantine on the island, before attempting to escape and subsequently being brought back to quarantine… and failing to escape, again.

Following on from their mandatory quarantine, they abandoned ship and took a ferry back to mainland Italy instead.

Their unsuccessful mission is sadly just yet another setback for Flat-Earthers, who remain determined to prove their cause.

The idea that the Earth is flat is the ultimate conspiracy theory, which believes that the idea of a round Earth is fabricated by NASA and other government agencies. Since 2009, when the theory really took off, the number of people who follow and believe this ideology in the US and the UK is said to grow by around 200 people per year.

The main flat Earth theory claims that Earth is a disc with the Arctic Circle in the middle and Antarctica as a 150-foot tall wall of ice around the edge – hence the ferryload of people who wanted to find said wall.