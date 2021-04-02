Flight Attendant Dances With Joy And Passengers Applaud When Anti-Mask Couple Removed From Plane

A plane full of passengers broke out into applause and a flight attendant started dancing with glee after a couple who were apparently ignoring face mask rules were kicked off the flight.

Brendan Elder took to TikTok this week to share footage of the scene, which was taken before a Southwest flight departed from the airport.

In the video, an airline employee can be seen talking to a woman who is arguing that she followed requests to put her face mask on when told to, to help protect from the spread of coronavirus.

Check out the video below:

The unidentified woman is evidently angry as she accuses the airline employees of ‘lying’, saying: ‘You’re saying I didn’t comply and put my mask on when you asked me to? Are you seriously telling them that I didn’t put my mask on when you asked me to? You are a liar.’

In spite of the woman’s arguments, she appears to receive no sympathy from the other passengers as one person can be heard shouting ‘bye!’ amid the exchange, while another yells: ‘Get off the plane!’

Passengers started cheering and applauding as the woman and the man with her stood up to leave the plane, though she made sure to make her feelings known as she turned and stuck her middle finger up at those expressing their joy.

As soon as the couple were out of sight, one of the flight attendants came to the middle of the aisle and broke out into a dance, indicating that staff have no qualms when it comes to enforcing the rules.

Though the woman was wearing a mask during the video, Southwest Airlines notes that ‘federal law requires each person to wear a mask at all times in the airport and throughout the flight, including during boarding and deplaning.’

The fact that the woman had to be told to wear a mask indicates she had taken off the protective covering, therefore violating federal law.

The airline website further explains that refusing to wear a mask ‘may result in denial of boarding, removal from the aircraft, and/or penalties under federal law.’

TikTok users celebrated the decision to remove her from the plane, with one commenting: ‘Why does anyone have to ask tho? It’s clear when you buy the ticket, no comply go bye bye.’

Though the woman was subject to being removed from the aircraft, it’s unclear whether any further action will be taken against her.