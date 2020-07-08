Floating Movie Theater Where You Sit In Socially Distant Boats Coming To Paris Le cinema sur l'eau

Paris is already known for being the City of Love, but it’s about to get even more romantic with a floating movie theatre where film fans can enjoy a movie date in socially-distanced boats.

Advert

The setup will be in place for one night only on July 18 as part of Paris Plages, an annual event organised by the French capital, which sees temporary beaches installed along the Seine and the Bassin de la Villette.

Cinéma sur l’Eau, aka cinema on the water, has been created by cinema chain Mk2 in collaborated with Häagen-Dazs and honours the fact movie theatres have been allowed to re-open in France following coronavirus shudowns.

Eiffel Tower Pixabay

Up to 300 locals will be welcomed to the Bassin de la Villette to watch Le Grand Bain, a comedy about a group of men who start a synchronized swimming team, from a big screen installed along the side of the water, Insider reports.

Advert

The Bassin de la Villette is the biggest artificial stretch of water in Paris, linking the canal de l’Ourcq to the canal Saint-Martin.

To ensure social distancing measures are adhered to, 150 viewers will be able to enjoy the show from the comfort of 38 electric boats, while another 150 can watch the film from deckchairs spread out on land.

Cinema on the water in France Le cinema sur l'eau

Each boat seats four to six people, with groups required to be made up of family or friends to ensure guests are not put at risk of the virus by mixing with strangers.

Locals can be in with a chance of attending the unique cinema by entering for free into a raffle, which runs until July 15.