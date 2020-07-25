Floating Movie Theatre Where You Sit In Socially Distant Boats Pops Up In Paris

Le cinema sur l'eau

A pop-up floating movie theatre came to Paris as a perfect way to end the city’s lockdown.

People from all over the city paid a visit to watch the large cinema screen from boats – all while keeping socially distant, of course.

Spots were won via a raffle that took place earlier this month, and each boat was designed to seat no more than six people.

Cinema Le cinema sur l'eau

Along with the 38 boats, there were 150 deck chairs set up on the docks for people to comfortably watch Gilles Lellouche’s Le Grand Bain (Sink or Swim in English). The movie is a comedy about a depressed man joining a synchronised swimming team made up of middle-aged men.

The screen was an impressive 16m x 9m in size; imagine trying to put that in your house!

The event, which took place last weekend, July 18, was part of the annual Paris Plages, where temporary beaches are set up across the river Seine and the Bassin de la Villette.

cinema Le cinema sur l'eau

Elisha Karmitz, CEO of MK2 Cinemas, which partnered with the city to organise the unique event, explained that the company wanted to show that despite the ongoing health crisis, people can still enjoy a cinematic experience.

Speaking to EuroNews, she said:

After the few months of confinement, we thought we needed a way to tell to the people and to tell to the world that cinemas are open in Paris, that Paris is one of the worldwide capital of cinema.

Maybe other cities with rivers will jump on the bandwagon too… Anyone fancy a screening of Anchorman on the Thames?