Florida Couple Separated For 215 Days During Pandemic Reunites In Emotional Video Rosecastle at Delaney Creek/Facebook

A couple that have been separated for two thirds of the year due to coronavirus have finally been reunited.

With the pandemic shutting down countless businesses, as well as bringing towns and cities to a standstill, lockdown has seen vulnerable people shielding from society in order to protect themselves; notably, those with pre-existing health conditions and the elderly.

That’s also meant some families and married couples have had to separate from one another in order to keep themselves safe, which is where Joseph and Eve Loreth’s story comes in.

The couple, who are both 80, have not seen one another for 215 day, but were finally able to physically be together at their assisted living home in Brandon, Florida, this week.

Watch the touching moment as the elderly couple are reunited, below:

Married 60 years…apart for 215 days…but finally #reunited! ❤️ We got to witness these two resident love birds see… Geplaatst door Rosecastle at Delaney Creek op Donderdag 15 oktober 2020

The interaction is without question the most heartwarming thing you’ll see all week, as Eve appears shocked to see her other half of 60 years appear behind her. As staff wheel Joseph into the room, it’s clear he’s already emotional about seeing his wife.

After Eve turns round to see him sitting there, the pair have the sweetest of embraces, where tears and hugs follow.

‘Oh my God. I sure did miss you,’ she exclaimed, after being caught somewhat off-guard at the surprise. ‘I didn’t think I would ever get over here. I missed you so much,’ Joseph replied.

The couple, who have been married for six decades, haven’t seen one another since March after Joseph was taken to hospital for surgery and required several months of protected recovery time. During the lengthy spell, Eve was not allowed to physically be with her husband due to safety measures, and relied on telephone calls and the occasional separated visit via a window.

Joseph and Eve became childhood sweethearts after meeting at a roller-skating rink, and have remained together ever since. ‘She started chasing me around the rink and she’s never stopped chasing me since,’ joked Joseph. They then settled down in Iowa and have five children and a number of grandchildren.

With everything that’s going on regarding the disruption and devastation of COVID-19, it’s reassuring to see some warmth and love pop up. Now if you don’t mind, must dash, got something my eye…