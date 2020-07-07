Florida Guy Flips Out At Elderly Woman Who Asked Him To Wear A Mask At Costco

man flips out at elderly woman who asked him to wear mask 1 Jam Press

A man has been filmed verbally lashing out at an elderly woman who asked him to wear a face mask at a Costco store in Florida.

In the words of Tom Hanks, there are three ‘very basic things’ we can all do to help flatten the curve and prevent the spread of coronavirus: wear a mask; social distance; and wash your hands.

Yet this man appeared to take issue with at least one of those criteria, refusing to wear a mask while out in public and then becoming threatening towards an elderly woman when asked to do so.

You can watch the incident unfold below:

The heated confrontation occurred at a Costco store at the Gulf Coast Town Center in Fort Myers on June 27, with video footage showing the man’s response to being asked to do the simple thing.

The man, who could be seen wearing a ‘Running the World Since 1776’ shirt – a reference to the American Revolutionary War – claimed he felt ‘threatened’ while proceeding to exhibit threatening behaviour.

Approaching the camera, behind which stood the elderly lady and a man who was believed to be defending her, the man could be seen getting gradually more angry and defensive about his decision not to wear a mask.

Costco customer flips out on elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask and man who defended her Jam Press

In the shocking video he asked, ‘You’re harassing me?’, to which the man behind the camera replied: ‘I’m not harassing you, you’re coming close to me.’

He then continued to get close to the man and woman, shouting in an aggressive tone: ‘I feel threatened, I feel threatened! Back up! Threaten me again! Back the f*ck up, put your f*cking phone down.’

Throughout all of this, the person filming continued to back away from the man, who got closer and closer to the pair while telling them to ‘back the f*ck up’.

Costco customer flips out on elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask and man who defended her Jam Press

Since being shared on social media, the video has gained more than 518,000 views, with many users horrified at the man’s behaviour.

‘He kept saying “back off”,’ one person wrote. ‘No one was coming toward him.’ Another commented: ‘He seems to feel threatened over nothing. He seems more threatening.’

One person criticised Costco for its handling of the situation, writing:

Shame on the managers at this Costco. Never should have let him in without a mask. Here in Hawaii you have to wear it, or they’ll make you leave the store.

The man was later escorted out of the store, according to Twitter reports, with one of the customers who was targeted by the man praising Costco for de-escalating the situation.

Costco customer flips out on elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask and man who defended her Jam Press

‘To give Costco the credit,’ the customer said, ‘they escorted him out and made me wait inside and monitored him until he left and then they send someone with me to the car to make sure I’m okay.’

Hopefully those involved in the incident weren’t too shaken up by the man’s behaviour and were able to get home safely.