Florida Guy Who Screamed At Elderly Woman For Asking Him To Wear A Mask In Costco Gets Fired
A man who aggressively shouted at an elderly woman in Costco when she asked him to wear a mask has been fired for his behaviour.
The heated confrontation occurred at a store at the Gulf Coast Town Center in Fort Myers on June 27, with video footage showing the man’s response to being asked to wear a mask. Despite claiming he felt ‘threatened’, he exhibited alarmingly aggressive behaviour in response to the perfectly reasonable request.
Following his actions, the unnamed man has since been fired from his job at Ted Todd Insurance, with the company stating that his behaviour is in ‘direct conflict with [its] company values’.
Despite approaching the elderly woman and a man believed to be defending her, he told the pair to ‘back the f*ck up’, shouting: ‘I feel threatened, I feel threatened! Back up! Threaten me again! Back the f*ck up, put your f*cking phone down.’
Appalled by the man’s behaviour, the video was shared online and went viral. It has since gained more 518,000 views – including being seen by his former employer.
In a tweet shared yesterday, June 7, Ted Todd Insurance stated his employment with the company had been terminated.
The tweets, written by company CEO Charley Todd, read:
Thank you to everyone for their comments and messages raising awareness about a former employee at Ted Todd Insurance. Their behavior in the video is in direct conflict with our company values and their employment has been terminated.
Threatening behavior and intimidation go against our core mission to be trusted advisors in our community. We are also committed to immediately reviewing our internal existing culture at TTI. [sic]
The company’s decision to fire the man has been applauded by Twitter users, who liked it almost 30,000 times and called it the right decision.
One person commented:
Wow. “Reviewing our internal culture.” I’d guess many companies wouldn’t even acknowledge it could be a factor, let alone make a commitment to examining it. Much respect
Someone else said, ‘For someone who sells insurance as a way to help others feel safe in their times of need, this guy sure doesn’t care about other people enough to wear a mask.’
Another person replied, ‘Big up Tedd Todd Insurance. I NO LONGER FEEL THREATENED!!! [sic]’.
Moral of the story: don’t be a d*ck, folks.
