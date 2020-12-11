Florida Man Pays Overdue Bills For 114 Families At Risk Of Having Utilities Cut Off ABC News

Christmas is the season of goodwill, and one Florida businessman has gone above and beyond for his local community during the holidays – by paying off overdue utility bills for more than 100 families.

Michael Esmond, 74, donated £7,615.40 to pay for the bills of 114 families from Gulf Breeze, Florida, who were in danger of having water, gas and electricity cut off over the holiday period. It’s the second year in a row that Esmond has made the gesture, after he paid off the bills of 36 families in 2019.

The business owner said the struggles faced by Florida residents this year due to the pandemic and the devastation of Hurricane Sally last month meant that, for him, it was even more important to help as many people as he could this year.

He told CNN:

This year to me probably is more meaningful that last year with the pandemic and all the people out of work having to stay home. Hurricane Sally slammed us pretty good and hurt a lot of people. We still have a lot of the blue roofs here, where they’re just covered with tarps.

Esmond added that he was shocked to realise that lots of the overdue bills were for smaller outstanding payments of less than $100, showing how more and more families were struggling to scrape together enough cash during the pandemic.

The city of Gulf Breeze cuts supplies to households with bills more than 60 days overdue. Esmond’s donation was used to cover everyone in that category, with the remaining balance used to cover households with bills more than 30 days overdue, who had been directly impacted by COVID-19.

2020 has been a successful year for Esmond’s company, Gulf Breeze Pools and Spas, but the owner said seeing how much other people were struggling made him ‘almost ashamed’ to tell people he was doing well. Esmond has had first hand experience of struggling to make ends meet, having himself had his utilities shut off after missing payments in the 1980s.

He added:

I have been down on my luck like people are today, where I had trouble paying bills and raising three daughters. The gas company shut the gas off and we didn’t have any heat. I can relate to people suffering and not being able to pay bills… that’s probably one of the biggest motivators for me, because I’ve been there.

Esmond said: ‘People can’t afford to pay their bills and put food on the table, so I hope doing my part and paying some bills for these folks takes a little bit of stress off of them around Christmas time.’