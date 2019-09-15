Florida Man Spots Firefighter Running Towards Angel In Clouds On 9/11

A man from Florida was astounded to spot a cloud formation resembling a firefighter running towards an angel on 9/11.

Matt Snow, a teacher in Oakleaf, near Jacksonville, was driving to work on the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks when he saw the unusual scene through the foggy landscape.

He snapped a photo of the clouds and took to Facebook to share the image, in which two figures can be made out.

Matt’s caption read:

Doesn’t it look a firefighter running with a hose and an angel with the sun perfectly behind it?

The ‘firefighter’ can be seen towards the right of the photo, as the clouds have gathered to create what looks like the upper body of a human who is wearing a hat and pointing a hose.

Just to the left of the image is the ‘angel’, depicted through clouds which create the appearance of wings either side of a head and body. The sun illuminates the formation from behind, enhancing its angelic look.

It might be because today is 9/11 but this is the cloud formation I saw driving into work today. Doesn't it look a… Posted by Matt Snow on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The Florida man admitted he might be making more out of the clouds ‘because today is 9/11’ but many people commented their amazement and agreed they could see the figures.

One person commented:

Wow! That gave me chills. Even looks smoky.

Another responded:

That is almost unbelievable. Thank you for sharing.

Matt spoke to Fox News about the image, saying he did a double-take when he spotted the formations.

#WeWillNeverForget

During the 9/11 attacks 2977 people were killed. Including 262 on the 4 planes, 2606 in the World Trade Center, and 125 at the Pentagon

Most of those who perished were civilians except for 343 firefighters and 71 police officers. RIP fallen brothers & sisters pic.twitter.com/OGSxdEz0Rk — Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) September 10, 2019

He said:

I couldn’t believe what I just saw. My wife and I are both teachers and we drive that road every morning with our kids. Out of all days, today it looked like that.

The teacher later took to Facebook again to speak about the overwhelming responses he’d had to the image, explaining the comments ‘have been some of the most genuine emotions you can imagine.’

343 American Firefighters walked into darkness and never made it home.

Over 200 have died from cancer and other complex medical issues caused by the contamination their rescue efforts exposed them to whilst searching for survivors. @FDNY#weremember #343 #9-11 pic.twitter.com/4eytn1ZIxC — Laura Herdman (@l_herdman) September 11, 2019

Matt went on:

From instantly crying, to goosebumps, to having a community get-together talking about it. I hoped that a few of my friends would see it and be reminded that GOD is in control and He has a plan, no matter if we understand it or not. I never would have guessed it would go viral in our country nor across the globe. It just goes to show that we as individuals can have impacts on other people’s lives, even if it’s just a photo. Take the time everyday to find joy around you, then spread it. You never know who it will help.

343 firefighters lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks and hundreds more have died from illnesses linked to the tragic events in the following years.

