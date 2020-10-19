Florida Mum Earns Almost $20,000 Selling Her Breast Milk To Strangers Online

I have a perfectly good uterus and perfectly good milk so I may as well use it. It’s not completely money-oriented, but I make sure it’s worth it for me and my family.

I get comments that shame me for asking for compensation for my time spent pumping, because a lot of people think it’s free for me to make so why would I charge for it. I spend hours a day hooked up to my pump daily which is time away from my family.