Florida Mum Says Her OnlyFans Page Was Exposed To Remove Her As A School Volunteer

Google/Alamy

A Florida mum is set to sue her school district for $1 million after she was barred from volunteering due to her OnlyFans account.

Victoria ‘Snooks’ Triece, a 30-year-old mother of two children who attend Sand Lake Elementary School, has been offering her help to the school district for five years.

However, she’s since been ousted from the Orange County Public Schools’ ADDition scheme after a parent complained about her in an anonymous letter, her lawyer says, highlighting her OnlyFans account.

Triece has more than 150,000 followers across social media, not to mention a substantial subscriber-base on her OnlyFans account. Having ran the page for more than two years, she was surprised by the latest action given she’s never attempted to hide it.

‘Nobody has the right to judge what other people do for a living. I feel judged, and so isolated,’ she said at a press conference, as per WESH. ‘No one else should be concerned about what another parent does. I just love spending time with my kids and I have a great relationship with other parents and students.

‘One minute of my job a day is not my whole life, it’s not my life of being a mom or being a parent. I think everybody’s just floored because they’re like… we know you, we know who you are.’

Triece is permitted to chaperone school trips with her sons, but she’s no longer allowed to volunteer in any other capacity. Her lawyer Mark NeJame told the New York Post she’s been ‘stripped’ of the chance to ‘participate in her children’s lives with no legal or constitutional justification’.

‘What happened is somebody who took the posture of being a moral guardian wrote a letter to the school and without notice she was unceremoniously dumped from being a volunteer,’ he added.

The school district has yet to comment on Triece’s case.